Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Q2 Trading Down 0.1 %

Q2 Company Profile

NYSE QTWO opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.