Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,674 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.