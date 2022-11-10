Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

