OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

