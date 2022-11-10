OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
Shares of LE stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
