Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

