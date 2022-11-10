Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,468 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

