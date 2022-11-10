13,964 Shares in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 278,748 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

