Head to Head Comparison: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) vs. Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BGC Partners pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

BGC Partners currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given BGC Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.02 billion 0.70 $124.01 million $0.32 11.88 Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.74 $529.00 million $2.23 55.27

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners. BGC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 6.75% 49.77% 8.05% Cboe Global Markets 6.30% 21.23% 9.78%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats BGC Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Lucera, and LumeAlfa brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

