iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,068 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

