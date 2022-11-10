4,005 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

