OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $361,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $210,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $288,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $288,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ENOV opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
