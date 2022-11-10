OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $361,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $210,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $288,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $288,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

