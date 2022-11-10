OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $352,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ingredion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

