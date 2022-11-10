Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 664,860 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

