OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

