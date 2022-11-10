OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

BATS:PSMD opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

