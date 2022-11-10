Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $444,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $991,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.