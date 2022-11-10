OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,658 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,573. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

