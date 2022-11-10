OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 37,607 Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:XYLG opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Get S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.