OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSMD stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

