Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

