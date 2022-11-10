Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $548,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $49.91 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

