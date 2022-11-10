Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

