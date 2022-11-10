Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 2,774 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $163,479,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $92,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $60,004,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.0 %

WTW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

