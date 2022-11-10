Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $580,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

