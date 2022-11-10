OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,994 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.66. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

