ING Groep NV Purchases 20,206 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

