State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NTRS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.