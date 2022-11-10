State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Match Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Match Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

