ING Groep NV Buys 25,605 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 824.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.