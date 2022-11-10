ING Groep NV Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $36,998,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 259,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,425,000 after buying an additional 256,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

