State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

