State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 180,000 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BROS opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

