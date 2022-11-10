ING Groep NV Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 210,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.