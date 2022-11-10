ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.