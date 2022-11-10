ING Groep NV Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,028,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

