ING Groep NV Buys 63 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 65.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NVR by 90.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,071.94 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4,220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

