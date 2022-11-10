ING Groep NV Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1,908.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,555 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

