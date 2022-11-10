ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $294,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $225.60 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

