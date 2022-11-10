Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.28% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $128.95.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

