ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.19% of Compass Diversified worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.50 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.