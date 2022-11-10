Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

