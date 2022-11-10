Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 73.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.23.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

