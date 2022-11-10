Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $196.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $304.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

