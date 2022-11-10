Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,534 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.85.

