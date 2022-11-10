Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

