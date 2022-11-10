Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

