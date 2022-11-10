67,264 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.