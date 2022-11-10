Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

