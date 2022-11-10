Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,334 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,395,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

