Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $229.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

